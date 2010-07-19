Advertisement

Environment

North American Environmental Field Conference & Exposition

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 29
The 2011 North American Environmental Field Conference & Exposition will be held on Jan. 11–13, 2011, at the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa on Mission Bay.

This annual conference is presented by the Nielsen Environmental Field School and sponsored by the American Institute of Hydrology, the American Institute of Professional Geologists, ASTM International, the Groundwater Resources Association of California, Schlumberger Water Services, Princeton Groundwater, and CRC Press/Taylor & Francis Publishers.

In keeping with the meeting theme—“Advances & Innovations in Environmental Site Characterization, Sampling, Monitoring & Remediation Technology”—the conference will feature 40 platform papers discussing cutting-edge, field-based environmental technology presented by leading experts in their fields.

The conference will also offer more than 60 hours of interactive indoor workshops and more than 30 hours of hands-on, interactive outdoor workshops and equipment demonstrations. Attendees will have access to as many as 59 indoor and outdoor exhibits of environmental equipment and services.

The call for presentations has been extended until Aug. 13, and the call for exhibitors has been extended until Aug. 27. More information, including details about event registration and hotel accommodations, can be found by browsing the event website, envirofieldconference.com, or by e-mailing the Nielsen Environmental Field School at info@envirofieldschool.com.

