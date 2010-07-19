Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

North American Pollution Tallied

by Cheryl Hogue
July 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemical manufacturing was the fourth largest sector releasing or transferring pollutants in North America during 2006, the Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC) says. The largest polluting sector, with 1.1 billion kg of releases, was the industry supporting mining and oil and natural gas extraction. Next was metal mining, with 602 million kg, and electric power generation, with 506 million kg. Chemical producers, meanwhile, released a total of 357 million kg of pollutants in 2006, according to CEC, which was established under the North American Free Trade Agreement. The commission combines data from the U.S. Toxics Release Inventory and analogous programs in Canada and Mexico to track pollution trends. CEC reports that the top five pollutants released by chemical makers in the three countries during 2006 were methanol, nitric acid and nitrate compounds, manganese and its compounds, ammonia, and ethylene. But the chemical industry data reflect only operations in the U.S. and Canada because Mexico does not require reporting for these five pollutants. The commission says reporting differences among the three countries leave gaps in the tracking of industrial pollution in North America, especially for oil and gas extraction, mining, and wastewater treatment plants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical Releases Increased In 2013
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metals Mining Tops Chemical Releases
EPA Reports Decrease In Chemical Pollution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE