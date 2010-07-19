Pompelio A. Ucci, 88, a retired Monsanto chemist who helped develop Stain Blocker carpet yarn, died of cardiorespiratory arrest on May 21 at his home in Pensacola, Fla.
Born in Natick, R.I., he received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Rhode Island in 1943 and served in the Army Medical Corps during World War II.
Ucci began his career with Celanese, focusing on the R&D of synthetic fibers. In 1952, he joined Chemstrand (which later became part of Monsanto), working initially at its Decatur, Ala., site. He transferred to the company’s nylon plant in Pensacola in 1965.
During his 32-year career, he was credited with many patents in fibers and fiber finishes. In 1987, Ucci was a joint recipient of the Edgar Queeny Award from Monsanto for his work on the invention of Stain Blocker carpet yarn. He used the cash prize to establish a scholarship for science students at the University of Rhode Island in honor of his parents, Francesco and Mariannina Ucci. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1944.
Ucci is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois; daughters Paula Ucci Loeb and Lyn Ucci; and sons, James and Francis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter