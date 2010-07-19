Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Pompelio A. Ucci

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Pompelio A. Ucci, 88, a retired Monsanto chemist who helped develop Stain Blocker carpet yarn, died of cardiorespiratory arrest on May 21 at his home in Pensacola, Fla.

Born in Natick, R.I., he received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Rhode Island in 1943 and served in the Army Medical Corps during World War II.

Ucci began his career with Celanese, focusing on the R&D of synthetic fibers. In 1952, he joined Chemstrand (which later became part of Monsanto), working initially at its Decatur, Ala., site. He transferred to the company’s nylon plant in Pensacola in 1965.

During his 32-year career, he was credited with many patents in fibers and fiber finishes. In 1987, Ucci was a joint recipient of the Edgar Queeny Award from Monsanto for his work on the invention of Stain Blocker carpet yarn. He used the cash prize to establish a scholarship for science students at the University of Rhode Island in honor of his parents, Francesco and Mariannina Ucci. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1944.

Ucci is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois; daughters Paula Ucci Loeb and Lyn Ucci; and sons, James and Francis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William C. Scheuermann
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert Wynne

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE