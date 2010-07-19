Service Firm Evotec Acquires DeveloGen

Evotec, a drug discovery and contract research firm, has agreed to acquire DeveloGen, a developer of small-molecule drugs based in Göttingen, Germany. Evotec will pay about $18 million and make future performance-related payments. Formed in 1997, DeveloGen has alliances with Boehringer Ingelheim on small-molecule diabetes treatments and with Andromeda Biotech on a synthetic peptide for diabetes. Evotec CEO Werner Lanthaler says the purchase adds to the firm’s list of high-value partnerships.
