U.K.'s MRC Signs Pact With Genentech

MRC Technology, the commercialization agent for the U.K. Medical Research Council, has licensed to Genentech several small-molecule drug candidates for the treatment of neurological diseases. MRC gets an up-front payment and could receive milestones as compound development progresses. The Genentech deal is the first major small-molecule pact to emerge from MRC Technology’s year-old Center for Therapeutics Discovery. And the deal is MRC’s second with industry this month: AstraZeneca and MRC recently agreed to screen their combined compound libraries against 10 biological targets (C&EN, July 12, page 20).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter