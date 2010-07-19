Wellcome Trust Invests in Kymab

Kymab, a Cambridge, England-based biopharmaceutical firm, has snagged $30 million from Wellcome Trust’s investment division in its first round of financing. Kymab was spun off from the labs of Allan Bradley, director emeritus of Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute. Kymab owns monoclonal antibody development technology that uses mice whose engineered chromosomes endow them with the B lymphocyte component of the human immune system. The company says its technology should enable a diverse array of highly selective, potent, and well-tolerated antibody-based drugs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter