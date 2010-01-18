Arthur N. Johnson, 97, a retired Parr Instrument vice president, died on Nov. 18, 2009.
Johnson earned a B.S. in chemistry from Augustana College, in Rock Island, Ill., in 1934.
He began his career working for Moline Water Works and Rock Island Water Works. He joined Parr Instrument in Moline, Ill., in 1947, remaining there until retiring as vice president and technical director in 1986. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1935.
He was active at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline throughout his life and volunteered at local hospitals.
He is survived by his daughters, Noreen Casson and Mary Sauer; his stepchildren, Elise Schilb, Fred-Larry Eihl, Marjorie Buck, and Maggie Lancaster; his foster daughter, Nil Turkseven; seven grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. His wife, Helen, whom he married in 1936, died in 1982. His wife, Elsa, whom he married in 1983, died in 2007.
