Congressional Outlook For 2010
Climate change, chemical regulation reform will vie for Congress' attention
January 18, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 3
Proteomic analysis of peripheral cells reveals aspects of psychiatric disorder
Research deciphering the genetic code is the latest national historic chemical landmark
Reproductive hormone previously detected in birds, rats, and fish has now been found in humans
Replaced in most of the world, the calcium carbide route to PVC gains ground in China
Insights: Legitimate confidential business information must remain part of chemical control law