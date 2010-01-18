Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Asia Rising

Science Indicators: China and other Asian nations strengthen their positions in research and engineering

by David J. Hanson
January 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Scientific research and high-technology industries continue to shift geographically from the U.S. and Europe to Asia, according to the latest edition of the "Science & Engineering Indicators" (SEI) from the National Science Foundation. Rising industrial nations such as China and South Korea are becoming increasingly important as technology manufacturers, research centers, and science educators, the report finds.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NSF
Credit: NSF

SEI 2010, the massive volume of quantitative data on the U.S. and international science and engineering enterprise, was compiled by NSF's Division of Science Resources Statistics. It provides a factual and policy-neutral description of the scope and vitality of the global science and engineering enterprise.

"The take-home line from this report is that science and technology is no longer the sole province of the rich, developed nations," Rolf F. Lehming, director of the indicators project, said at a briefing on the report. "Science has been democratized and moved all over the world. This brings many competitive elements into play, and the results are very difficult to foresee."

The U.S. continues to hold its position of science and technology leadership in the world, the report finds. But this position is eroding in many areas because of the rapid increase in capabilities by Asian nations and the efforts by the European Union to boost its competitiveness.

The changes are evident in data on R&D spending. Advancing Asian nations, including China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, spent a total of $338 billion on R&D in 2007, approaching the $369 billion spent by the U.S. and far more than the $263 billion spent by the EU, the report states. The rate of growth in R&D spending is also much higher for Asian nations, about 10%, compared with 5% for the U.S. At this rate, total Asian R&D spending can be expected to surpass that of the U.S. in a few years, if not already.

The data also show that peer-reviewed journal articles are increasingly coming from China, especially in the physical sciences and engineering (C&EN, Jan. 11, page 35). But patent activity is changing much more slowly, with the U.S. still receiving about half the patents awarded by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office and China and Asian nations posting only small increases.

The most dramatic shift is in the manufacture and export of high-technology products, including computers, pharmaceuticals, and scientific equipment, which had previously been dominated by the U.S. and Japan. Twelve years ago, for instance, China produced almost no computers, but by 2007 it was making nearly 40% of the world's supply.

The continued strong growth by China and other Asian nations is the biggest surprise in this year's report, Lehming said. "We had been reporting on the consolidation of these trends, but now they seem so much more solid," he said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

China may have pulled ahead of US in race for top spot in global science R&D
U.S. dominance waning in science and engineering
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shifting R&D Landscape

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE