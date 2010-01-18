Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Astellas USA Awardees Announced

by Linda R. Raber
January 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Khachik
[+]Enlarge

ACS has announced the winners of the 2009 Astellas USA Foundation Awards. The awards recognize individuals or teams that have significantly contributed to scientific research that improves public health. Each winner will receive a $30,000 grant from the Astellas USA Foundation's award program to support their research efforts.

Frederick Khachik, a senior research scientist in the College of Chemical & Life Sciences at the University of Maryland, received an award for his research on the synthesis, isolation, and characterization of carotenoids and their metabolites from natural products and human serum and tissues.

Ka Yee C. Lee, professor of chemistry and director of the Chicago Materials Research Center at the University of Chicago, was selected for her work on the mechanisms of amyloid-β aggregation in Alzheimer's disease and the molecular processes underlying the development of neonatal respiratory distress syndrome.

Arup K. SenGupta, professor and chair of the department of civil and environmental engineering at Lehigh University, was recognized for his contributions toward mitigating the arsenic crises around the world through application of chemistry and chemical engineering principles.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Southern Chemist Award to Susan Richardson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Herty Medal to Susan Richardson
CHAS presents 2019 awards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE