Cereplast Seeks Major Listing

Biobased plastics compounder Cereplast is seeking to list its stock on a major exchange, such as the American Stock Exchange or NASDAQ. Currently, the company has penny stock traded on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board. To prepare for such a move, the company will implement a 1-for-40 reverse stock split, is hiring an independent director, and has retained a law firm to help with the paperwork. Separately, Cereplast is closing down manufacturing and R&D operations at its Hawthorne, Calif., headquarters, moving into smaller offices, and transferring equipment to its Seymour, Ind., site.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter