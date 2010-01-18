Chemistry educators are invited to attend the Physics Teacher Education Coalition Conference (PTEC) on Feb. 12–13 in Washington, D.C. PTEC is partnering with ACS to support the launch of the Chemistry Teacher Education Coalition (CTEC). More than half of the conference sessions will be directly relevant to chemistry teacher educators, and a special session to develop a strategic plan for CTEC will be led by Mary M. Kirchhoff, ACS director of education. Conference topics include funding opportunities, teacher recruiting strategies, development of subject-specific pedagogical knowledge, and preparing teachers for urban schools. Visit ptec.org/conferences/2010 for more information.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter