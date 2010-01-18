Dow Agrosciences To Bolster Cassava

Dow AgroSciences and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center will collaborate to improve the nutritional value and viral resistance of cassava, the root crop also known as manioc or yuca. Dow will donate its Exzact Precision Technology tool kit used to add, edit, or delete plant genes. It will also support the effort with zinc-finger reagents and scientific expertise. Scientists at the Danforth Center recently sequenced the cassava genome. According to the center, one-third of the African cassava crop is lost to viral diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter