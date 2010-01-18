Edward F. Levy, 89, a retired cosmetic chemist, died on Nov. 28, 2009.
Born in Minneapolis, Levy earned a bachelor’s degree with distinction from the University of Minnesota in 1942 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1946.
From 1947 to 1974, Levy was a senior chemist at Gillette, in Boston, working on edge coatings for razors, shaving cream, and other personal care products. For two years afterward, he worked for W.R. Grace, developing an environmentally safe spray can for personal care products. Levy then joined Block Drug in Jersey City, N.J., remaining there until retiring in 1987.
Levy served as chairman of the New England Section of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists in 1977. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1943. He also served as a volunteer for the International Service Corps in St. Vincent Island & the Grenadines in 1990.
Levy is survived by his wife, Florence; two daughters; and two grandchildren.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter