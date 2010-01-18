Evotec To Research Huntington’s Disease

Evotec and the nonprofit CHDI Foundation have extended a collaboration aimed at finding treatments for Huntington’s disease, a brain disorder that leads to cognitive and physical impairments. Under the new deal, Evotec will get up to $37.5 million in research funding over the next three years. Evotec, a German small-molecule drug discovery firm, has been working with CHDI since 2006. CHDI also has discovery collaborations with Albany Molecular Research and Galapagos.
