Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

FTC Seeks Ban On Pay-For-Delay Deals

by Glenn Hess
January 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock

Patent dispute settlements in which brand-name pharmaceutical companies pay generics competitors to delay entry into the market are costing consumers $3.5 billion per year, the Federal Trade Commission said last week. Eliminating these "anticompetitive" pay-for-delay deals is one of the commission's highest priorities, FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz says. He wants Congress to include a provision in the final health care reform legislation that would block generic-delaying settlements. Since 2005, the number of pay-for-delay deals has increased following a number of court decisions that have "misapplied the antitrust law" and upheld the agreements, according to the FTC analysis. "Most of these agreements are still in effect. They currently protect at least $20 billion in sales of brand-name pharmaceuticals from generic competition," the report says. The drug industry argues that most compensation agreements are pro-consumer because they still allow generic manufacturers to introduce cheaper drugs before the patents expire on their brand counterparts. Similar questions are now being raised in Europe (see page 6).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

‘Pay For Delay’ Drug Deals Decline
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
‘Pay For Delay’ Pharma Deals Stand
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Critics Target Patent Deals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE