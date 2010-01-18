Firms To Sequence Jatropha Genome

Plant science firm SG Biofuels has formed an alliance with biotechnology equipment company Life Technologies to sequence the jatropha shrub genome. Jatropha seeds contain high amounts of an inedible oil that can be converted into biodiesel, jet fuel, and chemical feedstocks. The partners will use the genetic information to develop region-specific cultivars and increase plant yield. In addition, Life Technologies will become a strategic partner in SG Biofuels.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter