Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Fresh Start For Pharma

Outlook: Despite challenges, drug firms were upbeat at the JPMorgan Healthcare meeting

by Lisa M. Jarvis
January 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Merck
Merck is consolidating research after its purchase of Schering-Plough.
Credit: Merck
Merck is consolidating research after its purchase of Schering-Plough.

Life sciences executives attending the annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco last week exuded optimism that their industry is moving beyond a trying period. Smaller companies were hopeful that the financial turmoil has subsided, and bigger firms were keen to show they are getting back to business after a wave of consolidation.

Lechleiter
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lilly
Credit: Lilly
Viehbacher
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sanofi-Aventis
Credit: Sanofi-Aventis

“A year ago, the pessimism was at every level,” said Steven R. Gullans, managing director of Excel Venture Management, which invests in small life sciences firms. Biotech entrepreneurs couldn’t raise money, bankers were worried about their jobs, and venture capitalists were wary of financing companies that may not produce a return for years, if ever, he said.

Today, the capital markets seem to be coming back. And although the biotech crowd has thinned in the past year, investors predict that the modestly healthier financial climate will allow some of the survivors to go public this year.

Meanwhile, big pharma still faces many of the same challenges it did before the crisis: patent expirations, fewer product launches, and shrinking health care budgets, to name a few. But companies presenting at the conference seem to have accepted those hurdles and are focused on new and improved strategies to overcome them.

To that end, Pfizer and Merck & Co. talked up the efficiency of new R&D operations resulting from their 2009 acquisitions of Wyeth and Schering-Plough, respectively.

Martin Mackay, president of PharmaTherapeutics R&D at Pfizer, noted at the conference that a portfolio review now under way will ultimately reduce the number of molecules in development at the firm by 25%. At the end of the process, Pfizer expects to be running a combined R&D operation with a budget on par with what Pfizer alone spent before the merger.

Peter S. Kim, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said his firm’s combined portfolio should be at “the right size” by the end of the month. Before Merck closed on its purchase of Schering-Plough in November, the companies had already begun preparing to consolidate their pipelines, drawing up a dossier on the scientific, competitive, and financial merits of each molecule. Since the merger, Merck has held two weekend-long meetings to separate the winners and losers, with an equal number of cuts coming from each side, Kim said.

At the conference, nearly every big pharma company highlighted a strategy in emerging markets, which are important growth opportunities for both branded and off-patent products. In the years ahead, more than 50% of growth in the drug industry will come from those regions, noted Sanofi-Aventis CEO Christopher Viehbacher.

Several firms’ strategies for emerging markets include pushing into the generics business. In the past year, Pfizer, Sanofi-Aventis, and GlaxoSmithKline have all bought generics firms in countries with growth potential to jump-start business there.

But some pharma executives suggest the industry should advance that strategy with caution. For example, although Roche has earmarked developing countries as an area of growth, Chief Financial Officer Erich Hunziker noted that the firm is “committed to some, but not all” regions. He suggested that it would be tough to guarantee financial control over acquisitions in some of the more challenging markets.

Eli Lilly & Co.’s primary objective in emerging markets is to sell products from its existing portfolio, said CEO John C. Lechleiter. To help accomplish this goal, the company has doubled its presence in China, adding 1,000 people on the ground to promote Lilly medicines. Unlike some of its peers, “we don’t intend to build a generics business in emerging markets,” Lechleiter said.

Big-pharma executives at the conference also acknowledged that the days of launching products with incremental benefit to patients are over. “In today’s world of shrinking health care budgets, we can no longer get money for medicines with little or no value,” Lechleiter said.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma Executives Aim At Small, Strategic Deals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharmaceutical Sales And Earnings Growth Remain In The Doldrums
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma Sees The Start Of The End

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE