Galapagos Deals With Roche, TB Alliance

Galapagos, the Belgian biotech company, and Roche have signed a drug-development agreement to work on potential therapies for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Under the deal, Galapagos will employ its target discovery platform and assume responsibility for discovery and development of new small-molecule candidates. Galapagos has received a $9 million research access payment. Development, regulatory, and commercial milestones could amount to $573 million. Meanwhile, BioFocus, the services division of Galapagos, has signed a three-year agreement to manage the chemical library collection of the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development.
