Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

George L. Zimmerman

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Zimmerman
[+]Enlarge

George L. Zimmerman, 89, emeritus professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College, died of complications from a stroke at his home in Bryn Mawr, Pa., on Oct. 21, 2009.

Born in Hershey, Pa., Zimmerman graduated from Swarthmore College in 1941. While attending graduate school at Harvard University during World War II, he was recruited for the Manhattan Project at Columbia University to help develop a method for enriching and purifying uranium isotopes for the atom bomb. After the war, Zimmerman completed a Ph.D. in physical chemistry at the University of Chicago in 1948 under Nobel Laureate James Franck.

Zimmerman then taught physical chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology for two years before joining the Bryn Mawr faculty in 1950. He was a Guggenheim Fellow from 1965 to 1966 at Oxford University and University College London. In his research, he applied spectroscopic methods to study mechanisms of photochemical isomerization of dyes.

After retiring in 1990, Zimmerman was a visiting professor at Drexel University for many years, collaborating on excited-state studies of ruthenium oxide molecules. He was a retired ACS member who joined the society in 1953.

He shared his love of both classical and jazz clarinet with friends and students, and he introduced Morris dancing, a form of pre-Christian English folk dancing, to Bryn Mawr College. He also sang in the Church of the Redeemer choir.

Zimmerman is survived by his wife of 51 years, Un-Jin Paik; his sons, Landis and David; his daughters, Louise Hoehl and Emily; and three grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carey Rosenthal
Keith F. Purcell
Donald C. Dittmer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE