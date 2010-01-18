Hearings Planned On Chemical Labeling

OSHA has scheduled a series of public hearings to gather comments on its proposal to harmonize its chemical hazard communication rule with the United Nations' Globally Harmonized System of Classification & Labeling of Chemicals (C&EN, Oct. 5, 2009, page 31). The move is designed to improve communications when chemicals move between countries by using a consistent system of labels or pictograms to convey chemical safety information. A three-year phase-in is planned. The first public hearing will be in Washington, D.C., on March 2, and subsequent hearings will be held in Pittsburgh and Los Angeles. The National Association of Chemical Distributors, whose members would be affected by the new rule, supports the goal of a harmonized system but is requesting an 18-month extension in implementation to give smaller chemical distributors time to complete the transition to the new system. For more information go to osha.gov.
