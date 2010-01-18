Joseph S. Mihina, 91, a retired G. D. Searle research chemist, died on Aug. 19, 2009.
Born in New York City, Mihina received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from New York University in 1938. He was drafted into the Navy in 1943 and finished his tour on Okinawa at the end of World War II. He then earned an M.S. in physical chemistry in 1948 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1950, both from Michigan State University.
In 1951, after a postdoctoral stint at Northwestern University, Mihina joined Searle in Skokie, Ill. There, he worked as a research chemist and later as a manager in the chemical manufacturing department before retiring in 1984. He held three patents.
An emeritus member of ACS, Mihina joined the society in 1946. He was active in the Chicago Section and served on a number of committees. Mihina also volunteered in a number of community organizations.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bettye; his daughter, Karen Clifford; and his son, Steve.
