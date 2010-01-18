Advertisement

Policy

Journal Of Chemical Education Partners With ACS

by Linda R. Raber
January 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 3
The Journal of Chemical Education, which had been self-published by the ACS Division of Chemical Education for more than 80 years, is now available on the ACS Web Editions Platform at pubs.acs.org/jce. The January issue marks the official beginning of the partnership between the division and ACS Publications in the copublication of the Journal of Chemical Education. The new website for the journal features a video interview with Editor-in-Chief Norbert J. Pienta in which he affirms his commitment to continue publication of "all of the high value, quality material that people have expected all these years."

The journal is now accepting manuscript submissions electronically via the ACS Paragon Plus online manuscript submission and peer review environment. ACS Publications manages subscriptions and customer service, including subscriber access to the Web and print editions of the journal by individuals and institutions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

