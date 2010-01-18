Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Lonza Streamlines Manufacturing

by Ann M. Thayer
January 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Lonza is restructuring operations because of economic pressures and cost reductions at its pharmaceutical customers. This year, the Swiss company will close its Conshohocken, Pa., active pharmaceutical ingredients facility; a vitamin K-3 plant in Shawinigan, Quebec; and a warehouse and offices for its biosciences business in Wokingham, England. The closures will impact 175 employees and cost about $140 million. Lonza expects the changes to achieve about 40% of the $60 million to $80 million in annual cost savings it earmarked in October 2009; the remainder will be achieved through routine cost-cutting measures, Chief Financial Officer Toralf Haag says. Lonza will transfer customer projects and activities from the three closed locations to other sites. Meanwhile, it will continue to build up capabilities at its new site in Nansha, China. “The closure of the three sites will help to optimize our global operational network and further increase the competitiveness for our customers,” CEO Stefan Borgas says. “The reengineering project is a key element in our endeavor to bring Lonza back to a sustainable growth.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Syensqo reorganizes in the name of long-term growth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF unveils major restructuring
GSK cuts 200 U.K. manufacturing jobs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE