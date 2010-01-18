Monsanto’s Soybeans Attract DOJ Attention

Monsanto says it is cooperating with a Department of Justice investigation of its soybean traits business. Both DOJ and the Department of Agriculture are looking into possible anticompetitive behavior by Monsanto in the seed industry. The company’s Roundup Ready soybean—the world’s first genetically modified seed—will lose patent protection in 2014. In December 2009, Monsanto assured its customers that it would continue to make the soybeans available after the patent expires.
