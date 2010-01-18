Robert Luedeking, 85, professor emeritus of chemical engineering at Washington State University, Pullman, died on Oct. 6, 2009, after a brief illness.
Born in York, Pa., Luedeking enlisted in the Army in 1943 and trained to be a meteorologist. After his honorable discharge in 1944, he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at Purdue University and a doctorate in chemical engineering at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, in 1956.
Luedeking then accepted a position in the chemical engineering department at Washington State University, remaining there as a professor for more than 25 years before retiring in 1981. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.
He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, the Pullman Kiwanis, and the Whitman County Historical Society.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Leila; his daughters, Karen, Sylvia, Christine Gray, Barbara Crandall, and Helen Thomas; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter