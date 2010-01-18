Seeking Graduate Students For New Organic Symposium

Graduate students in organic chemistry are invited to apply for the Young Organic Chemists Symposium, a new program of the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry. Fifty to 75 graduate students in organic chemistry will be selected to present their research and to interact with leaders from academia, industry, and various funding agencies at Boston College during the symposium, which will be held on July 15–18. For information on how to apply, visit organicdivision.org. Applications are due on March 1.
