Student Awards In Green Chemistry

The Joseph Breen Memorial Fellowship sponsors undergraduate and graduate students and postdocs to participate in an international green chemistry technical meeting, conference, or training program of their choosing. This award is sponsored by a fund that commemorates the accomplishments of Joe Breen, the first director of the Green Chemistry Institute.
The Kenneth G. Hancock Memorial Award honors outstanding student contributions to furthering the goals of green chemistry through research or education. The award is a one-time cash payout of $1,000 and is open to all undergraduate and graduate students. It is sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry and the National Institute of Standards & Technology.
There is no limit on the number of applications that can be submitted from any one academic institution or project adviser, and students may apply for both awards. Applications for both awards must be submitted by Feb. 1. For additional information, contact the ACS Green Chemistry Institute by e-mail at gci@acs.org.
