UOP Awarded Grant For Biofuel Plant

The Department of Energy has awarded a $25 million grant to Honeywell’s UOP unit to build a cellulosic biofuel demonstration facility. The plant is scheduled to begin production in 2014 in Kapolei, Hawaii. Feedstocks will include forestry and agricultural wastes, pulp and paper, algae, and dedicated energy crops. The conversion technology, developed by Ottawa, Ontario-based Ensyn, requires rapidly heating the biomass at ambient pressure to generate liquid pyrolysis oil. The oil will be upgraded to transportation fuels using technology developed by UOP and DOE.
