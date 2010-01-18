Undergraduate Organic Fellowships Available

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry is seeking nominations for its 2010 summer undergraduate research fellowships. Each award consists of a $5,000 stipend to support an undergraduate carrying out research in the summer between the junior and senior year. The fellowships are awarded on the basis of students' research proposals, academic records, and faculty recommendations. Application forms are available online at organicdivision.org/SURFprogram.html, and nominations should be submitted as a single PDF file to Robert A. Volkmann at ravolkmann@gmail.com by Feb. 2.
