Warren L. DeLano, 37, founder of DeLano Scientific, died suddenly on Nov. 3, 2009.
Born in Philadelphia, DeLano grew up in Palo Alto, Calif. He received B.S. degrees in computer science and molecular biophysics and biochemistry in 1993 from Yale University, where he conducted structural biology research in the lab of Axel Brunger.
DeLano earned a Ph.D. in biophysics at the University of California, San Francisco, in 1999, under James Wells. He then followed Wells to help launch Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.
He started DeLano Scientific in 2003 to commercialize Pymol, his open-source molecular graphics software, which has been adopted by the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. DeLano was a strong advocate of freely available software and the open-source movement. He was a member of ACS, joining in 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Pehrson; his mother, Margaret; his father, James Jr.; his stepmother, Cathy; his stepfather, Tom Snouse; his sister, Jennifer; and his brother, Brendan.
