2010 ACS Fellows

“Whether it’s making new materials, finding cures for disease, or developing energy alternatives, these fellows are scientific leaders, improving our lives through the transforming power of chemistry,” said ACS President Joseph S. Francisco in announcing the 2010 class of ACS Fellows. “They are also consummate volunteers who contribute tirelessly to the community and the profession.”
The 192 new ACS Fellows will be honored at the society’s fall national meeting in Boston later this month. The members of this class represent well the breadth of the discipline: 33 of ACS’s 34 technical divisions are represented. And 79 of its 189 local sections are represented.
The fellows program began in 2009 to recognize and honor ACS members for their outstanding achievements in and contributions to the science, the profession, and service to the society. This year’s group members, like the first 163 ACS Fellows named in 2009, represent academe, industry, and government. Additional information about the program is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
Magid Abou-Gharbia
Temple University
Terry Edward Acree
Cornell University
Rigoberto C. Advincula
University of Houston
Joe D. Allison
ConocoPhillips Co.
G. Bryan Balazs
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Alan L. Balch
University of California, Davis
Bridgette A. Barry
Georgia Institute of Technology
Rodney J. Bartlett
University of Florida
Richard A. Bartsch
Texas Tech University
Peter Beak
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Jerry A. Bell
American Chemical Society (Retired)
Judith L. Benham
3M (Retired)
Dale L. Boger
Scripps Research Institute
James E. Boggs
University of Texas, Austin
Rita R. Boggs
American Research & Testing Inc.
Paul A. Bouis
Virginia Military Institute
Kristin Bowman-James
University of Kansas
W. H. Jack Breazeale Jr.
Francis Marion University
Theodore L. Brown
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Kay M. Brummond
University of Pittsburgh
Michelle V. Buchanan
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
William E. Buhro
Washington University
James D. Burke
Rohm and Haas Co. (Retired)
Cynthia J. Burrows
University of Utah
Bruce E. Bursten
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Donald J. Burton
University of Iowa
Mike L. Buttram
Texarkana College
Charles E. Carraher Jr.
Florida Atlantic University
Margaret A. Cavanaugh
National Science Foundation
Eun-Woo Chang
National Science Foundation
Dwight W. Chasar
BFGoodrich/Noveon/Lubrizol (Retired)
Mukund S. Chorghade
Thinq Pharma
Helena L. Chum
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Sue Brannon Clark
Washington State University
Judith Cohen
Cordis Corp.
Daniel L. Comins
North Carolina State University
Alan B. Cooper
Merck Research Laboratories
Wendy Cornell
Merck Research Laboratories
Norman C. Craig
Oberlin College
Christopher J. Cramer
University of Minnesota
Hai-Lung Dai
Temple University
Nar S. (Naresh) Dalal
Florida State University
William H. Daly
Louisiana State University
John H. Dawson
University of South Carolina
M. Elizabeth Derrick
Valdosta State University
Darryl DesMarteau
Clemson University
Wendell L. Dilling
Central Michigan University
Jonathan S. Dordick
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Carol A. Duane
D&D Consultants of Mentor
Philip E. Eaton
University of Chicago
John H. Engelman
S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.
Alan D. English
DuPont Central Research & Development
E. Robert Fanick
Southwest Research Institute
Galen B. Fisher
University of Michigan
William H. Flank
Pace University
Warren T. Ford
Oklahoma State University
Marye Anne Fox
University of California, San Diego
Jean M. J. Frechet
King Abdullah University of Science & Technology
Alfred D. French
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Cynthia M. Friend
Harvard University
Anne M. Gaffney
AMG Chemistry & Catalysis Consulting
Barbara J. Garrison
Pennsylvania State University
Nicholas E. Geacintov
New York University
Martin L. Gorbaty
ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co. (Retired)
George R. Gross
Retired
Gary L. Grunewald
University of Kansas
C. David Gutsche
Washington University
Kathleen O’Leary Havelka
Diversey Inc.
Craig J. Hawker
University of California
Louis S. Hegedus
Colorado State University
Frederick George Heineken
National Science Foundation (Retired)
Connie M. Hendrickson
Arkon Consultants
Rigoberto Hernandez
Georgia Institute of Technology
Donald G. Hicks
Georgia State University (Retired)
K. W. Hipps
Washington State University
Chi-Tang Ho
Rutgers University
David T. Hobbs
Savannah River National Laboratory
Paul F. Hollenberg
University of Michigan
Enrique Iglesia
University of California, Berkeley
George E. Inglett
USDA/ARS/National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research
Leonard Vincent Interrante
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
William M. Jackson
University of California, Davis
Peter A. Jacobi
Dartmouth College
Kenneth A. Jacobson
National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases
Mark A. Johnson
Yale University
Russell W. Johnson
Honeywell International
Paul R. Jones
University of Michigan
Wayne E. Jones Jr.
Binghamton University, SUNY
William D. Jones
University of Rochester
Eric W. Kaler
Stony Brook University
Howard E. Katz
Johns Hopkins University
Bruce D. Kay
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Laura L. Kiessling
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Diane Krone
Northern Highlands Regional High School
Branka M. Ladanyi
Colorado State University
C. Marvin Lang
University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point
Zafra Margolin Lerman
MIMSAD Inc.
Melanie Jemison Lesko
Texas A&M University, Galveston
Marsha I. Lester
University of Pennsylvania
Dennis Liotta
Emory University
Gang-Yu Liu
University of California
Timothy P. Lodge
University of Minnesota
David John Lohse
ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co.
Robert J. Madix
Stanford University
Lawrence J. Marnett
Vanderbilt University
Krzysztof Matyjaszewski
Carnegie Mellon University
V. Michael Mautino
Bayer MaterialScience LLC
C. Gordon McCarty
University of South Carolina, Beaufort
Lisa McElwee-White
University of Florida
Saundra Yancy McGuire
Louisiana State University
Claude F. Meares
University of California
Kenneth M. Merz Jr.
University of Florida
E. Gerald Meyer
University of Wyoming
Josef Michl
University of Colorado, Boulder & ASCR Prague, Czech Republic
Terry A. Miller
Ohio State University
Timothy K. Minton
Montana State University
Gary Molander
University of Pennsylvania
Ingrid Montes
University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras
C. Bradley Moore
University of California, Berkeley
Jeffrey S. Moore
University of Illinois
Mamie Wong Moy
University of Houston
Kenneth L. Nash
Washington State University
Joseph B. Natowitz
Texas A&M University
Donna J. Nelson
University of Oklahoma
David J. Nesbitt
University of Colorado, JILA/NIST
Daniel M. Neumark
University of California, Berkeley
Iwao Ojima
Stony Brook University, SUNY
Mary Virginia Orna
College of New Rochelle
Michael J. Owen
Michigan Molecular Institute
Thomas J. Pacansky
Apollo Ventures LLC
Albert Padwa
Emory University
Attila E. Pavlath
USDA/Western Regional Research Center
Vincent L. Pecoraro
University of Michigan
John Penna
Governor Livingston High School (Retired)
Trevor M. Penning
University of Pennsylvania
Howard M. Peters
Peters, Verny LLP (Retired)
Russell W. Phifer
WC Environmental LLC
Dorothy J. Phillips
Waters Corp.
Stanley H. Pine
California State University, Los Angeles
William F. Polik
Hope College
Philip S. Portoghese
University of Minnesota
Douglas J. Raber
GreenPoint Science
Mark Ratner
Northwestern University
Malcolm M. Renfrew
University of Idaho (Retired)
Charles H. Reynolds
Ansaris
Judy Riffle
Virginia Tech University
James H. Rigby
Wayne State University
J. David Robertson
University of Missouri, Columbia
Stephen Rodemeyer
California State University, Fresno (Emeritus)
John N. Russell Jr.
U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
Joseph C. Salamone
Rochal Industries LLP
Maria M. Santore
University of Massachusetts
Alfred P. Sattelberger
Argonne National Laboratory
Alanna Schepartz
Yale University
Harold Schobert
Pennsylvania State University
A. Truman Schwartz
Macalester College
Gustavo E. Scuseria
Rice University
James N. Seiber
University of California, Davis
Fereidoon Shahidi
Memorial University
Bassam Z. Shakhashiri
University of Wisconsin, Madison
John E. Sheats
Rider University
Jean’ne M. Shreeve
University of Idaho
Scott McN. Sieburth
Temple University
Herbert B. Silber
San Jose State University
Dennis W. Smith Jr.
University of Texas, Dallas
Chunshan Song
Pennsylvania State University
Leslie H. Sperling
Lehigh University
Michael E. Strem
Strem Chemicals Inc.
Kenneth S. Suslick
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Kathleen C. Taylor
General Motors (Retired)
Paul H. Terry
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Retired)
Robert D. Tilton
Carnegie Mellon University
David A. Tirrell
California Institute of Technology
William B. Tolman
University of Minnesota
Walter S. Trahanovsky
Iowa State University
Claudia Turro
Ohio State University
John G. Verkade
Iowa State University
Yong Wang
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Paul S. Weiss
University of California, Los Angeles
Robert A. Weiss
University of Akron
Christopher J. Welch
Merck Research Laboratories
Henry F. Whalen Jr.
PQ Corp. (Retired)
Ralph A. Wheeler
Duquesne University
David G. Whitten
University of New Mexico
Charles L. Wilkins
University of Arkansas
Angela K. Wilson
University of North Texas
Paul H. Wine
Georgia Institute of Technology
Peter Wipf
University of Pittsburgh
Elaine S. Yamaguchi
Chevron Oronite Co. LLC
Ahmed H. Zewail
California Institute of Technology
Joseph R. Zoeller
Eastman Chemical Co.
Timothy S. Zwier
Purdue University
