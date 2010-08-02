2010 ACS Fellows

Magid Abou-Gharbia

Temple University

Terry Edward Acree

Cornell University

Rigoberto C. Advincula

University of Houston

Joe D. Allison

ConocoPhillips Co.

G. Bryan Balazs

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Alan L. Balch

University of California, Davis

Bridgette A. Barry

Georgia Institute of Technology

Rodney J. Bartlett

University of Florida

Richard A. Bartsch

Texas Tech University

Peter Beak

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Jerry A. Bell

American Chemical Society (Retired)

Judith L. Benham

3M (Retired)

Dale L. Boger

Scripps Research Institute

James E. Boggs

University of Texas, Austin

Rita R. Boggs

American Research & Testing Inc.

Paul A. Bouis

Virginia Military Institute

Kristin Bowman-James

University of Kansas

W. H. Jack Breazeale Jr.

Francis Marion University

Theodore L. Brown

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Kay M. Brummond

University of Pittsburgh

Michelle V. Buchanan

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

William E. Buhro

Washington University

James D. Burke

Rohm and Haas Co. (Retired)

Cynthia J. Burrows

University of Utah

Bruce E. Bursten

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Donald J. Burton

University of Iowa

Mike L. Buttram

Texarkana College

Charles E. Carraher Jr.

Florida Atlantic University

Margaret A. Cavanaugh

National Science Foundation

Eun-Woo Chang

National Science Foundation

Dwight W. Chasar

BFGoodrich/Noveon/Lubrizol (Retired)

Mukund S. Chorghade

Thinq Pharma

Helena L. Chum

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Sue Brannon Clark

Washington State University

Judith Cohen

Cordis Corp.

Daniel L. Comins

North Carolina State University

Alan B. Cooper

Merck Research Laboratories

Wendy Cornell

Merck Research Laboratories

Norman C. Craig

Oberlin College

Christopher J. Cramer

University of Minnesota

Hai-Lung Dai

Temple University

Nar S. (Naresh) Dalal

Florida State University

William H. Daly

Louisiana State University

John H. Dawson

University of South Carolina

M. Elizabeth Derrick

Valdosta State University

Darryl DesMarteau

Clemson University

Wendell L. Dilling

Central Michigan University

Jonathan S. Dordick

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Carol A. Duane

D&D Consultants of Mentor

Philip E. Eaton

University of Chicago

John H. Engelman

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Alan D. English

DuPont Central Research & Development

E. Robert Fanick

Southwest Research Institute

Galen B. Fisher

University of Michigan

William H. Flank

Pace University

Warren T. Ford

Oklahoma State University

Marye Anne Fox

University of California, San Diego

Jean M. J. Frechet

King Abdullah University of Science & Technology

Alfred D. French

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Cynthia M. Friend

Harvard University

Anne M. Gaffney

AMG Chemistry & Catalysis Consulting

Barbara J. Garrison

Pennsylvania State University

Nicholas E. Geacintov

New York University

Martin L. Gorbaty

ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co. (Retired)

George R. Gross

Retired

Gary L. Grunewald

University of Kansas

C. David Gutsche

Washington University

Kathleen O’Leary Havelka

Diversey Inc.

Craig J. Hawker

University of California

Louis S. Hegedus

Colorado State University

Frederick George Heineken

National Science Foundation (Retired)

Connie M. Hendrickson

Arkon Consultants

Rigoberto Hernandez

Georgia Institute of Technology

Donald G. Hicks

Georgia State University (Retired)

K. W. Hipps

Washington State University

Chi-Tang Ho

Rutgers University

David T. Hobbs

Savannah River National Laboratory

Paul F. Hollenberg

University of Michigan

Enrique Iglesia

University of California, Berkeley

George E. Inglett

USDA/ARS/National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research

Leonard Vincent Interrante

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

William M. Jackson

University of California, Davis

Peter A. Jacobi

Dartmouth College

Kenneth A. Jacobson

National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases

Mark A. Johnson

Yale University

Russell W. Johnson

Honeywell International

Paul R. Jones

University of Michigan

Wayne E. Jones Jr.

Binghamton University, SUNY

William D. Jones

University of Rochester

Eric W. Kaler

Stony Brook University

Howard E. Katz

Johns Hopkins University

Bruce D. Kay

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Laura L. Kiessling

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Diane Krone

Northern Highlands Regional High School

Branka M. Ladanyi

Colorado State University

C. Marvin Lang

University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point

Zafra Margolin Lerman

MIMSAD Inc.

Melanie Jemison Lesko

Texas A&M University, Galveston

Marsha I. Lester

University of Pennsylvania

Dennis Liotta

Emory University

Gang-Yu Liu

University of California

Timothy P. Lodge

University of Minnesota

David John Lohse

ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co.

Robert J. Madix

Stanford University

Lawrence J. Marnett

Vanderbilt University

Krzysztof Matyjaszewski

Carnegie Mellon University

V. Michael Mautino

Bayer MaterialScience LLC

C. Gordon McCarty

University of South Carolina, Beaufort

Lisa McElwee-White

University of Florida

Saundra Yancy McGuire

Louisiana State University

Claude F. Meares

University of California

Kenneth M. Merz Jr.

University of Florida

E. Gerald Meyer

University of Wyoming

Josef Michl

University of Colorado, Boulder & ASCR Prague, Czech Republic

Terry A. Miller

Ohio State University

Timothy K. Minton

Montana State University

Gary Molander

University of Pennsylvania

Ingrid Montes

University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras

C. Bradley Moore

University of California, Berkeley

Jeffrey S. Moore

University of Illinois

Mamie Wong Moy

University of Houston

Kenneth L. Nash

Washington State University

Joseph B. Natowitz

Texas A&M University

Donna J. Nelson

University of Oklahoma

David J. Nesbitt

University of Colorado, JILA/NIST

Daniel M. Neumark

University of California, Berkeley

Iwao Ojima

Stony Brook University, SUNY

Mary Virginia Orna

College of New Rochelle

Michael J. Owen

Michigan Molecular Institute

Thomas J. Pacansky

Apollo Ventures LLC

Albert Padwa

Emory University

Attila E. Pavlath

USDA/Western Regional Research Center

Vincent L. Pecoraro

University of Michigan

John Penna

Governor Livingston High School (Retired)

Trevor M. Penning

University of Pennsylvania

Howard M. Peters

Peters, Verny LLP (Retired)

Russell W. Phifer

WC Environmental LLC

Dorothy J. Phillips

Waters Corp.

Stanley H. Pine

California State University, Los Angeles

William F. Polik

Hope College

Philip S. Portoghese

University of Minnesota

Douglas J. Raber

GreenPoint Science

Mark Ratner

Northwestern University

Malcolm M. Renfrew

University of Idaho (Retired)

Charles H. Reynolds

Ansaris

Judy Riffle

Virginia Tech University

James H. Rigby

Wayne State University

J. David Robertson

University of Missouri, Columbia

Stephen Rodemeyer

California State University, Fresno (Emeritus)

John N. Russell Jr.

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

Joseph C. Salamone

Rochal Industries LLP

Maria M. Santore

University of Massachusetts

Alfred P. Sattelberger

Argonne National Laboratory

Alanna Schepartz

Yale University

Harold Schobert

Pennsylvania State University

A. Truman Schwartz

Macalester College

Gustavo E. Scuseria

Rice University

James N. Seiber

University of California, Davis

Fereidoon Shahidi

Memorial University

Bassam Z. Shakhashiri

University of Wisconsin, Madison

John E. Sheats

Rider University

Jean’ne M. Shreeve

University of Idaho

Scott McN. Sieburth

Temple University

Herbert B. Silber

San Jose State University

Dennis W. Smith Jr.

University of Texas, Dallas

Chunshan Song

Pennsylvania State University

Leslie H. Sperling

Lehigh University

Michael E. Strem

Strem Chemicals Inc.

Kenneth S. Suslick

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Kathleen C. Taylor

General Motors (Retired)

Paul H. Terry

U.S. Department of Agriculture (Retired)

Robert D. Tilton

Carnegie Mellon University

David A. Tirrell

California Institute of Technology

William B. Tolman

University of Minnesota

Walter S. Trahanovsky

Iowa State University

Claudia Turro

Ohio State University

John G. Verkade

Iowa State University

Yong Wang

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Paul S. Weiss

University of California, Los Angeles

Robert A. Weiss

University of Akron

Christopher J. Welch

Merck Research Laboratories

Henry F. Whalen Jr.

PQ Corp. (Retired)

Ralph A. Wheeler

Duquesne University

David G. Whitten

University of New Mexico

Charles L. Wilkins

University of Arkansas

Angela K. Wilson

University of North Texas

Paul H. Wine

Georgia Institute of Technology

Peter Wipf

University of Pittsburgh

Elaine S. Yamaguchi

Chevron Oronite Co. LLC

Ahmed H. Zewail

California Institute of Technology

Joseph R. Zoeller

Eastman Chemical Co.

Timothy S. Zwier

Purdue University