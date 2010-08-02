A Green Supply Chain
Manufacturers of consumer products go the distance to source sustainable ingredients
August 2, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 31
Manufacturers of consumer products go the distance to source sustainable ingredients
Credit:
Manufacturers of consumer products go the distance to source sustainable ingredients
Salamanders and other creatures that regrow lost body parts provide clues for ways to regenerate human limbs
Faithful replication of a lost limb demands tight process control
Newcomer CEO Rudolf Hanko looks at two businesses and sees one
Advisers say EPA justified its unsafe-at-any-dose estimates for most toxic form of dioxin
University's chemistry college, the oldest in China, has ambitious plans to promote innovative work, recruit top young talent