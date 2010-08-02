Advertisement

8831cov_palmoilcxd_opt.jpg
8831cov_palmoilcxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 2, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 31

Manufacturers of consumer products go the distance to source sustainable ingredients

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 31
All Issues

Environment

A Green Supply Chain

Manufacturers of consumer products go the distance to source sustainable ingredients

240th ACS National Meeting

Boston, Aug. 22–26

Recipes For Limb Renewal

Salamanders and other creatures that regrow lost body parts provide clues for ways to regenerate human limbs

  • Biological Chemistry

    Copying An Original

    Faithful replication of a lost limb demands tight process control

  • Business

    Transforming Siegfried

    Newcomer CEO Rudolf Hanko looks at two businesses and sees one

  • Environment

    Dioxin And Cancer

    Advisers say EPA justified its unsafe-at-any-dose estimates for most toxic form of dioxin

Science Concentrates

image name
Pharmaceuticals

Chemistry At Peking University Turns 100

University's chemistry college, the oldest in China, has ambitious plans to promote innovative work, recruit top young talent

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Young Crystallographers, Inventive Boy Scouts

 

