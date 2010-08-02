240th ACS National Meeting

Opposites [+]Enlarge Credit: Shutterstock

WITH SCENIC, HISTORIC Boston as home base and a meeting program chock-full of symposia, workshops, the exposition, and special events, attendees of the American Chemical Society's 240th national meeting won't have any trouble filling their days.

ACS President Joseph S. Francisco, 28 technical divisions, and six committees will host original programming in 688 half-day oral sessions and 128 poster sessions that include Sci-Mix. Nearly 8,000 papers will be presented. Francisco is again focusing events on four areas with an underlying global perspective: education, innovation, employment, and partnerships. With "Chemistry for Preventing and Combating Disease" as the theme for this meeting, Francisco is sponsoring a plenary session organized by Dorothy J. Phillips of the ACS Northeastern Section. Titled "The Impact of Science and Technology on the Future of Global Healthcare," the plenary is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22, from 2 to 5:30 PM.

Other presidential events include the Astellas USA Foundation Award lecture, also on Sunday afternoon. Additional presidential-sponsored events feature highlights of 15 successful years of the ACS Scholars Program and a Women Chemists of Color summit.

Specialized programs for high school teachers, undergrad and graduate students, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers are offered as well. For undergrads, educational and career-oriented programs include a symposium on nutritional chemistry and workshops on careers in chemistry and leadership. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, are available with a separate registration and fee.

For job seekers and employers alike, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance. A wide variety of professional development workshops, including four offered by the ACS Leadership Development System, are available for a fee and registration. The ever-popular exposition will feature more than 300 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in over 400 booths.

Early Registration. Early Registration for the national meeting closed on July 9, and registrations or payments received after July 9 will be processed at standard registration rates. Attendees who registered by July 9 should receive their badge credentials in the mail before the meeting. International registrants and early registrants who do not receive their badge credentials before the meeting must pick them up at ACS Attendee Registration in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC), North Lobby.

Standard & On-Site Registration. Standard registration rates are in effect between July 10 and Aug. 26. Register online at www.acs.org/boston2010. A valid membership number must be entered during registration in order to register as a member and receive your ACS member discount on registration fees. Attendees registering after July 9 must pick up their badge credentials in Boston at ACS Attendee Registration in BCEC, North Lobby, during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

In Boston, attendees can complete a new registration using credit card, cash, check, or money order in the convention center at ACS Attendee Registration, North Lobby, on Saturday, 3 to 6 PM; Sunday, 7:30 AM to 8:30 PM; Monday, 7:30 AM to 9:30 PM; Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; and Thursday, 7:30 AM to 1 PM.

SOCIAL & SPECIAL EVENTS

A variety of organizers will host special events during the meeting. Event participation is open to all interested registrants. Some events require purchase of a ticket to participate.

The following events are coded to indicate what is required to participate: T—ticket required; NT—sponsored, no ticket required; COD—payment due based on individual consumption at event. All nonticketed events require a visible meeting registration badge for entry.

Tickets may be purchased through ACS Attendee Registration online until Aug. 21 or on-site Aug. 22–26. Attendees who purchased tickets after July 9 must pick up their tickets on-site at ACS Attendee Registration during the meeting. All tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket sales for specific events will close at 6 PM the evening prior to the event. Some event organizers may offer a limited number of tickets for sale at the door of the event.

Cancellations or refund requests must be made by Aug. 12 in accordance with the ACS Social Event Cancellation Policy. See www.acs.org/boston2010 for more information.

Notes: BCEC is the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. SE indicates ticket number.

Saturday, Aug. 21

TOXI Workshop–Liquid Chromatography-Coupled Mass Spectrometry with Applications in Drug Development/ SE-01/Free (TOXI members)/SE-02/ $15 (TOXI Nonmembers) (T) 1–7 PM, BCEC, 256B

COACh Reception (NT) 5–7 PM, Hilton Boston Financial District, Washington

Sunday, Aug. 22

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center 8 AM–5 PM, BCEC, 052A/B

ACS Career Fair 9:30 AM–5:30 PM, BCEC, Hall B2

POLY/PMSE Poster Sessions 9:30–11 AM and 2:30–4 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Galleria

CHED High School/College Interface Lunch/SE-03/$35 (T) Noon–1:30 PM, Seaport Hotel, Plaza Ballroom B

BMGT Reception: Job Growth in This Economy? Clinical Supply Manufacture & Local Economies of Scale (NT) 4–5 PM, BCEC, 208

Candidates for Director-at-Large Town Hall Meeting (NT) 4:30–6 PM, Sheraton Boston, Back Bay Ballroom C

Chicago Local Section Symposia & Reception: A Tribute to Thomas Kucera—the Ultimate Professional (NT) 4:30–5:30 PM, BCEC, 162B

Graduate School Networking Social 5–7 PM, BCEC, 052A/B

CHED Social Reception (NT) 5:30–7:30 PM, Seaport Hotel, Plaza Ballroom C

BIOL Poster Session 5:30–7:30 PM, BCEC, Hall C

Middle Atlantic Councilor Caucus 6–7 PM, Sheraton Boston, Fairfax A

District II Councilor Caucus 6–7 PM, Sheraton Boston, Republic A

District IV Councilor Caucus 6–7 PM, Sheraton Boston, Republic B

District V Councilor Caucus 6–7 PM, Sheraton Boston, Fairfax B

District VI Councilor Caucus 6–7 PM, Sheraton Boston, Hampton

Expo Attendee Welcome Reception (NT) 6–8:30 PM, BCEC, Hall A

Joint CINF/COMP Welcoming Reception & 2010 Scholarship for Scientific Excellence Posters (NT) 6:30–8:30 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Harbor Ballroom I

CHED Poster Session 7–9 PM, Seaport Hotel, Lighthouse I

MEDI Poster Session 7–9 PM, BCEC, Hall C

INOR Poster Session 7–9 PM, BCEC, Hall C

ORGN Poster Session 8–10 PM, BCEC, Hall C

Monday, Aug. 23

YCC Fun Run/SE-04/$25 (Regular)/SE-05/$15 (Student) (T) 6:30 AM, South Boston's Castle Island, Shuttles will leave from the Sheraton Boston Hotel at 5:45 AM. Participants should pick up their registration packets at the Fun Run Desk located in the Attendee Registration area of the BCEC on Saturday, Aug. 21, and on Sunday, Aug. 22, between 9 AM and 3 PM.

WCC Women in Industry Breakfast/ SE-06/$34 (regular)/SE-07/$17 (student) (T) 7:30–9 AM, Sheraton Boston, Back Bay Ballroom D

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center 8 AM–5 PM, BCEC, 052A/B

ACS Career Fair 8 AM–5 PM, BCEC, Hall B2

ACS National Exposition 9 AM–5 PM, BCEC, Halls A/B1

POLY/PMSE Poster Session 9:30–11 AM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Galleria

SciFinder Sessions 10:30–11:30 AM and 2:30–4:30 PM, BCEC, 225

CMA Luncheon: Celebrating the ACS Scholars Program's 15th Anniversary/SE-08/$55 (T) 11:30 AM–1:30 PM, Sheraton Boston, Back Bay Ballroom B

Undergraduate Programs Eminent Scientist Luncheon/SE-09/$40 (Regular)/SE-10/$20 (Graduate Students)/Free for undergraduate students (T) 11:45 AM–1:30 PM, BCEC, 052A/B

CHAL Networking Luncheon/SE-11/ $40 (T) Noon–1 PM, Seaport Hotel, Flagship A

Purdue University Chemistry Alumni Lunch/SE-12/$15 (T) Noon–1:30 PM, Renaissance Boston Waterfront, Pacific Ballroom F

POLY/PMSE Poster Session 2:30–4 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Galleria

Undergraduate Research Poster Session 2:30–4:30 PM, BCEC, Hall C

ACS Scholars Program Reception (NT) 4–5:30 PM, Sheraton Boston, Back Bay Ballroom D

NSF Chemistry Division Town Hall Meeting 4–6 PM, BCEC, 153A–C

University of Rochester Alumni Social Hour (NT) 5–6:30 PM, BCEC, 260

Corporation Associates Industry Reception (NT) 5–7 PM, Sheraton Boston, Liberty C

University of Illinois Department of Chemistry Alumni & Friends Reception (NT) 5–8 PM, Hilton Boston Back Bay, Belvidere A

CHAL Happy Hour (NT) 5–8 PM, BCEC, 205C

Joint SCHB/CHAS Networking Reception (NT) 5:30–7:30 PM, STIX Restaurant, 35 Stanhope St.

Elsevier-Tetrahedron Prize for Creativity in Organic Chemistry Reception (NT) 5:30–7 PM, Renaissance Boston Waterfront, Pacific Ballroom F

Boston University Department of Chemistry Alumni Reception (NT) 5:30–7:30 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Harbor Ballroom II

ACS Petroleum Research Fund/Research Corporation Joint Reception (NT) 5:30–7:30 PM, Hilton Boston Back Bay, Fenway Ballroom

BMGT Networking Reception (NT) 5:30–7:30 PM, BCEC, 211

NUCL Social Hour (NT) 5:30–8 PM, BCEC, 150

CINF: Harry's Party (NT) 5:30–8 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Presidential Suite

Chinese-American Chemical Society Dinner Banquet/SE-14/$30 (T) 5:30–9 PM, China Pearl, 9 Tyler St.

Northeastern University Cocktail Reception (NT) 6–8 PM, BCEC, 261

COLL Poster Session & Reception (NT) 6–8 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Galleria

JSD Committee's Open Session & Reception (NT) 6:30–8:30 PM, BCEC, 162A/B

CARB Wolfrom-Isbell-New Investigator Award Reception & Dinner/SE-15/ $50 (T) 6:30–10 PM, MIT Faculty Club, 50 Memorial Dr., Cambridge

ACS Office of Graduate Education Graduate Student & Postdoc Reception (NT) 7–8 PM, BCEC, Ballroom Foyer

ANYL Division Dinner/SE-16/$60 (T) 7–10 PM, Harvard Faculty Club, 20 Quincy St., Cambridge

Sci-Mix Interdivisional Poster Session & Mixer/Drink tickets in registration credentials 8–10 PM, BCEC, Hall C

Tuesday, Aug. 24

University of Minnesota Alumni & Friends Breakfast/SE-17/$5.00 (T) 7:30–9:30 AM, BCEC, 162B

Senior Chemists Breakfast/SE-18/ $15 (T) 7:30–9:30 AM, Westin Copley Place, Essex Ballroom Center

ACS Career Fair 8 AM to 5 PM, BCEC, Hall B2

ACS National Exposition 9 AM–5 PM, BCEC, Halls A/B1

POLY/PMSE Poster Session 9:30–11 AM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Galleria

WCC/Eli Lilly Poster Session & Reception (NT) 11 AM–noon, Sheraton Boston, Back Bay Ballroom D

Alpha Chi Sigma/ACS Luncheon (COD) 11:30 AM–1 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Sauciety Restaurant Contact Bill Courtney (301) 504-3493, e-mail: gpa@alphachisigma.org

MEDI Lunch & Learn/SE-19/$16 (T) Noon–2 PM, BCEC, 153A–C

WCC Luncheon/SE-20/$50 (regular)/SE-21/$25 (student) (T) Noon–1:30 PM, Sheraton Boston, Back Bay Ballroom C

CINF Luncheon/SE-22/$15 (T) Noon–1:30 PM, BCEC, 162A

COLL Luncheon/SE-23/$30 (T) Noon–1:45 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Faneuil

AGFD Poster Session & Social (NT) 2–4 PM, BCEC, Hall C

POLY/PMSE Poster Session 2:30–4 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Galleria

Division Councilor & Officer Caucus 3:30–6:30 PM, Marriott Copley Place, Simmons

University of Pennsylvania Chemistry Alumni Networking Reception (NT) 4–6 PM, Channel Café, 300 Summer St., RSVP to chem-alumni@chem.upenn.edu

Just Cocktails/Women Chemists of Color Reception (NT) 4–6:30 PM, Sheraton Boston, Republic Ballroom A

MEDI Hall of Fame Induction (NT) 5–6:30 PM, BCEC, 153A/B

Iota Sigma Pi National Honor Society for Women in Chemistry Networking Hour (NT) 5–7 PM, BCEC, 150

University of New Hampshire Alumni & Friends Mixer (NT) 5–7 PM, Renaissance Boston Waterfront, Mediterranean

PROF Town Hall Forum & Poster Session 5–7 PM, BCEC, 159

Arthur C. Cope Award & A. C. Cope Award Scholars Reception 5–7 PM, Renaissance Boston Waterfront, Pacific Ballroom C

District I Councilor Caucus 5:30–7 PM, Sheraton Boston, Hampton

LGBT Chemist & Allies Reception (NT) (Sponsored by PRES) 5:30–7 PM, Seaport Hotel, Constitution

BIOL Poster Session 5:30–7 PM, BCEC, Hall C

COMP Poster Session 6–8 PM, BCEC, 052A/B

The Big 10 Alumni Gathering (NT) 6–8 PM, Seaport Hotel, Plaza Ballroom A/B

PETR/FUEL Joint Dinner/SE-24/$70 (T) 6–9 PM, MIT Museum, Bldg. N51, 265 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

AGFD Social Reception & Awards Banquet (T) 6–10 PM, Tickets available at the AGFD hospitality table in BCEC

CINF Herman Skolnik Award Reception (NT) 6:30–8:30 PM, Seaport Hotel, Plaza Ballroom C

TOXI Poster Session & Awards Banquet (NT) 6:30–8:30 PM, BCEC, 162A/B

ENVR Social & Dinner/SE-25/$60 (T) 6:30–9 PM, Downtown Harvard Club of Boston, One Federal St., 38th Floor

ANYL Poster Session 7–9 PM, BCEC, Hall C

I&EC Poster Session 7–9 PM, BCEC, Hall C

INOR Poster Session 7–9 PM, BCEC, Hall C

ORGN Poster Session (NT) 8–10 PM, BCEC, Hall C

ChemLuminary Awards Reception (NT) 8 PM–midnight, Westin Copley Place, Essex & American Ballrooms

Wednesday, Aug. 25

ACS Council 8 AM–noon, Sheraton Boston, Grand Ballroom

ACS Career Fair 8 AM–noon, BCEC, Hall B2

ACS National Exposition 9 AM–1 PM, BCEC, Halls A/B1

POLY/PMSE Poster Session 9:30–11 AM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Galleria

PETR Poster Session 2–4 PM, BCEC, Hall C

Nano Letters: 10th Anniversary Reception (NT) 5:30–7:30 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Harbor Ballroom III

PMSE/POLY Awards Reception (NT) 5:30–8 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Grand Ballroom B

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Alumni & Friends Reception (NT) 6–8 PM, Westin Boston Waterfront, Faneuil

ENVR Poster Session 6–8 PM, BCEC, Hall C

PHYS Poster Session 6–9 PM, BCEC, Hall C

INOR Poster Session 7–9 PM, BCEC, Hall C

MEDI/ORGN Joint Poster Session & Social (NT) 7–10 PM, BCEC, Ballroom