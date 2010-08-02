Actions By The ACS Board Of Directors At Its June Meeting

During its meeting in Baltimore on June 10–12, the ACS Board of Directors took the following actions:
The board voted to approve financial options affecting the support of four ACS national awards, and it also approved nominations to the National Inventors Hall of Fame and for the Othmer Gold Medal.
It voted to endorse and make an annual $5,000 contribution for a chemist to travel to the Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science & Applications in the Middle East (SESAME) international science project for a three-year period.
The board voted to support a proposal to expand the Joint Subcommittee on Diversity, possibly constituting it as an advisory board. It could include broadened representation from relevant ACS committees and be charged with developing and communicating a strategic plan for the society in the area of diversity and inclusion (D&I) and a periodic inventory of D&I activities.
It voted to approve a reappointment and two new appointments to the Governing Board for Publishing. It also approved the selection of Quatt Associates as the compensation consultant for 2010.
The board voted to approve a resolution commemorating the 50th anniversary of La Federación Latinoamericana de Asociaciones Químicas (FLAQ) and the ratification of the ACS Council-approved Petition on Admissions Committee.
Finally, the board voted to approve the 2020 national meeting dates and locations: March 22–26 in Philadelphia and Aug. 23–27 in San Francisco.
