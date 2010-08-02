Agilent, Mississippi To Test Gulf Seafood

Mississippi State Chemical Laboratory scientists have developed an analytical method to test for oil contamination in Gulf of Mexico seafood. Their test determines polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon levels using an Agilent Technologies 7000 Series GC/MS analyzer. According to Agilent, it takes about two-and-a-half days to acquire 20 samples, run tests, and get results, which is about half the time needed for the method used by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration. The Mississippi scientists are submitting their method to FDA for review.
