Air Liquide Invests In Three Countries

Air Liquide will supply high-purity carrier gases including nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen, argon, and helium to a new liquid-crystal display facility in Nanjing, China. State-owned Nanjing CEC Panda LCD Technology is investing $2 billion in the plant. Separately, Air Liquide has acquired Cryogas de Centroamerica, a Panama-based supplier of medical and industrial gases. Based in Panama City, Cryogas employs more than 80 people, Air Liquide says. And the French firm is building a second air separation plant in Cherepovets, Russia, to supply the steelmaker Severstal.
