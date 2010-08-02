Dow Ups Electronics Footprint In Korea

Dow has inaugurated a facility in South Korea that produces materials for organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). Located in Cheonan, 50 miles south of Seoul, the plant makes emissive materials used in active matrix OLEDs for TVs and mobile phones. Dow says it has invested $300 million in electronic materials in South Korea over the past 10 years. And early next year, the company expects to open a plant for trimethylgallium, a precursor used to manufacture LEDs and semiconductors. Dow’s electronic materials business grew dramatically last year with its acquisition of Rohm and Haas.
