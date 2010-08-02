SEE WHAT'S NEW INSIDE THE EXPOSITION. Take time to visit the ACS National Exposition in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC), Halls A & B1, on Sunday, Aug. 22, 6 to 8:30 PM; Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 23–24, 9 AM to 5 PM; and Wednesday, Aug. 25, 9 AM to 1 PM. Companies will showcase services, instruments, books, computer hardware, scientific software, and a wide array of chromatographic, lab, and safety equipment. Technical personnel will also be available to give demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss your specific needs and interests. For the first time ever, you can also visit the ACS Career Fair Recruiters Row inside the exposition, where employers will showcase their products and services.

Virtual National Exposition & Exhibitor Roadmap. Access the Virtual National Exposition & Exhibitor Roadmap at www.acs.org/boston2010 to learn more about the exhibiting companies and to download product information that meets your needs. A Virtual Exposition area within the exposition will also be available for you to download exhibitor product information.

Special Events. Come to the Attendee Welcome Reception on Sunday from 6 to 8:30 PM. Join us on Monday and Tuesday for an afternoon snack break from 2 to 4 PM. As we begin to close out another wonderful exposition, join us on Wednesday for lunch from 11 AM to 1 PM. Look inside your meeting registration credentials for tickets and further information.

Free Exhibitor Workshops. Free workshops will be hosted by exhibitors inside the BCEC. These workshops will introduce new products and services, build skills with specific tools and techniques, and highlight innovative applications that may improve your productivity. Preregister at www.acs.org/boston2010 to reserve your seat. All workshop attendees will be entered into a raffle for great prizes.

Pavilion & Prize Area. Visit the Pavilion & Daily Raffle Area from Sunday through Wednesday to relax, support green initiatives, and enter a raffle for fabulous prizes.

Internet & Technology. Utilize free Internet access and leave messages for one another at the Meeting Mail terminals located in the exposition. Laptop Lane, with ports for laptop hookup, will also be available in the exposition.

Admission Requirements & Expo-Only Registration. Exposition admission is complimentary for all national meeting registrants; however, you are required to wear your badge. Individuals who want to visit the exhibits without registering for the technical component of the national meeting can obtain an expo-only badge for $45. Students with school identification may obtain an expo-only badge for $20. Registration can be handled online, by mail, or in person at ACS Registration.

Information About Exhibitors The list of exhibitors for the 240th ACS national meeting in Boston is on C&EN Online now and will run in the Aug. 9 issue of C&EN.

EXHIBITOR WORKSHOPS

Exhibiting companies will host free educational sessions at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC) that will introduce new products and services, build skills with specific tools and techniques, and highlight innovative applications for existing instrumentation. To register, please visit the Sponsoring exhibitor's booth inside the Exposition, Halls A & B1, or register at www.acs.org/boston2010.

MONDAY, AUG. 23

Advanced Polymer Characterization Workshop. Sponsor: Tosoh Bioscience LLC, 8:30–11 AM, BCEC, Room 102A. GPC, light scattering, viscometry, and beyond ... Don't miss your chance to explore state-of-the-art solutions to the challenges of characterizing today's sophisticated polymer formulations. Let the experts show you how to obtain the data needed to control and understand polymeric properties such as elongation, tensile strength, adhesion, compositional drift, etc. Come prepared to discuss the challenges in your analysis as this workshop is intended to be an interactive forum.

Secure Chemical Collaboration in the Cloud and Mining Institutional Scientific Data. Sponsor: ArtusLabs, noon–2:30 PM, BCEC, Room 102A. Driving innovation through scientific collaboration and secure data mining is crucial for today's organization. Ensemble for Life Science enables secure chemical scientific collaboration in the cloud. Ensemble provides a globally available, user-friendly, effective, secure scientific collaboration experience to solve this need. Robin Smith, CEO of ArtusLabs, will present how this technology is changing the way scientists collaborate and share data around the globe. In this workshop, learn how companies are using ArtusLabs' technology to mine buried institutional knowledge via chemical structure, reaction, and similarity searching against structures embedded in documents (drawn structures, PDF images, and "live" structures).

Focus Group: The Future of eBooks in Chemistry. Sponsor: Brooks/Cole, Cengage Learning, noon–2:30 PM, BCEC, Room 102B. The goal of the focus group is to learn more about how eBooks can be improved or further developed to meet the needs of you and your students. To compensate you for your time and expertise, we can offer you an honorarium. At Brooks/Cole, Cengage Learning, we are committed to improving the educational experience provided by our products, and with your help we can achieve this goal. The number of participants we can accommodate is limited, so please e-mail soon if you are interested to barb.bartoszek@cengage.com.

High-Throughput Experimentation. Sponsor: Chemspeed Technologies, 3:30–6 PM, BCEC, Room 102A. Join our workshop where techniques of "High Output Experimentation" will be taught and explored with three case studies. These examples will compare classic approaches to HOE research in small-molecule synthesis, process development, and formulation. Get an in-depth look at our technology to gain comprehensive knowledge of how our automated platforms can enhance your research process by entirely automating it. This hands-on workshop will provide you with new ideologies and techniques that you can immediately implement upon returning to your respective research areas to improve your productivity.

New SPM Techniques for Materials & Energy Research. Sponsor: Veeco Instruments, 3:30–6 PM, BCEC, Room 102B. We will review Veeco's new SPM technologies as applied to a broad range of electrical and mechanical applications in research areas ranging from energy to life sciences. We will focus on a new AFM technology—peak force tapping—that controls the instantaneous tip-surface interaction force while imaging. The force-control accuracy allows imaging at piconewton-level interaction forces without drift in ambient or fluid environments. The technique can also calculate modulus, deformation (hardness), adhesion, and energy dissipation concurrent with topography. New advances in this technology allow it to be applied to electrical and electrochemical modes of SPM operation. In the newly developed electrical modes, peak force tapping-conductive atomic force microscopy (PFT-CAFM) is used to study LiMn1/3Ni1/3Co1/3O2 cathode composite materials. Many other examples in nanotechnology, life sciences, and polymers will also be given. Please join us in the discussion.

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

Chemistry with Vernier. Sponsor: Vernier Software & Technology, 8:30–11 AM, BCEC, Room 102A. This workshop offers hands-on experience collecting and analyzing chemistry data using Vernier data-collection solutions. Use our exciting new LabQuest Mini computer interface or our popular LabQuest with its vivid color touch screen as a stand-alone device. Conduct a selection of experiments from the 97 found in our three popular lab books, "Chemistry with Vernier," "Advanced Chemistry with Vernier," and "Investigating Chemistry through Inquiry." Sensors such as the pH Sensor, Drop Counter, Temperature Probe, Gas Pressure Sensor, Conductivity Probe, and Colorimeters will be used. Try out our new SpectroVis Plus Vis-NIR array diode spectrophotometer, with its higher resolution, wider range, and fluorescence capabilities. Experiments will include visible absorbance spectral analysis, Beer's law, kinetics, emissions, and fluorescence. You will also be able to try the new low-cost Vernier Mini GC, which has a very small footprint and uses room air, requiring no compressed carrier gas. Peak analysis is easy using Logger Pro on the computer or LabQuest App on our handheld solution. Appropriate for college and high school chemistry.

Molecular Modeling with Spartan'10. Sponsor: Wavefunction, 8:30–11 AM, BCEC, Room 102B. The hands-on course will utilize Spartan'10 software to provide an introduction to the application of molecular mechanics and quantum chemical methods to determine molecular shape, structure, energies, and properties. Topics include descriptions/examples of common molecular modeling tasks; applications describing molecular structure, properties, reactivity, and selectivity; graphical models for the prediction/analysis of properties, reactivity, and selectivity; calculation of spectra (IR, UV/Vis, and NMR); performance assessment of molecular mechanics and quantum chemical methods; and data mining (Spartan Molecular Database, Cambridge Structural Database). All attendees will receive fully functional evaluation versions of Spartan for Windows, Macintosh, or Linux.

Desmond Tutorial Workshop. Sponsor: D. E. Shaw Research, noon–2:30 PM and 3:30–6 PM, BCEC, Room 102A. A Desmond interactive workshop led by IstvÁn KolossvÁry of D. E. Shaw Research. Desmond is a software package developed at D. E. Shaw Research to perform high-speed molecular dynamics simulations of biological systems on conventional commodity clusters. The code uses novel parallel algorithms and numerical techniques to achieve high performance and accuracy on platforms containing a large number of processors, but may also be executed on a single computer. e-mail: an.do@deshawresearch.com.

High-Resolution & High-Throughput LC with Advanced Column Chemistry & Hardware Automation. Sponsor: Dionex, noon–2:30 PM, BCEC, Room 102B. This short seminar will discuss single- and multidimensional approaches for liquid chromatography in nano and normal flow applications. Combining different chemistries in highly automated fashion boosts quality and throughput for high-resolution proteomics but also allows research and QC on bio-therapeutics, such as monoclonal antibodies or synthetic proteins. Presentations include Ultrahigh Resolution Nano LC MS/MS for Complex Proteomic Samples, Ion Exchange HPLC of Oligonucleotides => Ways to Shorten Analysis Time, Two-Dimensional Ion Chromatography for Simultaneous Determination of Carbohydrates and Amino Acids, and Advanced Assaying of Bio-Therapeutics Using Dedicated Column Chemistry and Highly Automated Hardware Solutions.

Overview & Update of RSC-ChemSpider Capabilities. Sponsor: Royal Society of Chemistry, 3:30–6 PM, BCEC, Room 102B. RSC-ChemSpider is fast becoming one of the Internet's primary portals for accessing free chemistry-related data and information. With a database of about 25 million unique chemical compounds linked to hundreds of information sources, ChemSpider provides access to literature, patents, chemical vendors, and links to free and commercial databases. Updated daily with new data and information, ChemSpider is a crowd-sourced platform for deposition, annotation, and curation of chemical data. This presentation will provide an overview of the existing platform and recent updates to the service and will engage attendees in a discussion about how to optimize the system to provide maximum benefit to the community.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

Lead Optimization: Changing Technology Perspectives as Cloud Computing. Sponsor: VLife Sciences Technologies, 8:30–11 AM, BCEC, Room 102A. Demonstrations will highlight a new perspective on lead optimization as SCOPE (Structure-based Compound Optimization, Prioritization & Evolution). This session will also demonstrate how services like virtual screening can be achieved efficiently via cloud computing.

Introduction to Freeze-Drying & Cycle Optimization. Sponsor: IMA Life, 8:30–11 AM, BCEC, Room 102B. This event will discuss the topic of lyophilization (freeze-drying). We look to appeal to a wide audience by structuring the program in three phases: 1. an introduction for individuals new to the concept; 2. process considerations and new technologies for individuals with freeze-drying knowledge/experience; and 3. opportunity for hands-on interaction with a bench-top machine. Through the Q&A process, individuals can delve into specific areas of interest.

StarDrop: Guiding Compound Design & Selection in Drug Discovery. Sponsor: Optibrium, noon–2:30 PM, BCEC, Room 102A. This workshop will focus on the use of Optibrium's StarDrop software platform to guide decisions in the selection and design of high-quality compounds in drug discovery. StarDrop combines predictive ADME models, P450 metabolism predictions, and robust automatic QSAR model building with its own unique approaches such as the Glowing Molecule and Probabilistic Scoring. These quickly focus resources on chemistries with a high chance of success, improving the efficiency and productivity of hit-to-lead and lead optimization. The workshop will feature a general introduction to StarDrop, a hands-on opportunity to use StarDrop on a practical drug discovery example, and presentations of case studies by StarDrop users.

Chemical & Structural Characterization with Integrated Raman & AFM. Sponsor: Nanonics Imaging, noon–2:30 PM, BCEC, Room 102B. Newest developments that allow for combining scanning probe microscopies (SPM)—including AFM, NSOM, and MultiProbe SPM—with Raman spectroscopy will be described. Nanonics' SPM systems, with their open architecture and patented no-Raman-background cantilevered probes, give online AFM topographical mapping with simultaneous spectroscopic data. Surface-enhanced Raman techniques such as TERS are made possible using unique single gold nanoparticle probes achieving several orders of magnitude Raman signal enhancement. Significant resolution improvements are also achieved through AFM autofocus. Nanoscale manipulation of mechanical properties and electrical properties of matter are now easily correlated with spectroscopic chemical imaging and this will also be discussed.

AIP—Journal of Chemical Physics Roundtable Discussion. Sponsor: AIP (Journal of Chemical Physics), 3:30–6 PM, BCEC, Room 102A. The Journal of Chemical Physics would like to engage the community in a discussion on the status of scientific publishing and how it needs to grow to meet the changing needs of researchers. Specifically, the changing landscape of chemical physics, new ways of presenting scientific content online, and how researchers access content will be discussed. JCP appreciates the feedback of the community it serves.