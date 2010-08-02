GM To Adopt New Auto Refrigerant

Starting in 2013, General Motors will use a new fluorine-based air-conditioning refrigerant in cars sold in the U.S. Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-1234yf, developed by Honeywell and DuPont, has a lower impact on global warming than the refrigerant now in use, hydrofluorocarbon-134a, which has a global-warming potential 1,340 times greater than an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide. The new refrigerant, with a global-warming potential of 4, beat out alternative refrigerant CO2, mostly for equipment cost and reliability reasons (C&EN, July 26, page 23). Beginning in 2011, automakers plan to use HFO-1234yf in new-model cars sold in Europe.
