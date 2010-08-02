Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Plumes Finger Oil Spill

Geochemistry: BP leak is behind undersea oil plumes, isotopic analyses confirm

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
August 2, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Bird's-eye View
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA
A NASA satellite image of the Gulf of Mexico captures a gray mass of oil, which resembles a swan, from the Deep Horizon spill.
Credit: NASA
A NASA satellite image of the Gulf of Mexico captures a gray mass of oil, which resembles a swan, from the Deep Horizon spill.

New research that has not yet been submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal provides definitive evidence that giant plumes of oil lurking undersea in the Gulf of Mexico have been produced during BP's Deepwater Horizon oil disaster, a group of university scientists announced on July 23. On the same day, government scientists confirmed the location and extent of the plumes.

Despite the oil company's repeated denials that the spill caused underwater plumes, scientists at the University of South Florida (USF) reported that isotopic comparisons of the undersea plume oil with samples from BP prove that the oils came from the same source. The plumes represent a great hazard for marine life because the toxic oil takes the form of microscopic, easily ingestible droplets.

"What we have learned completely changes the idea of what an oil spill is," David Hollander, the USF chemical oceanography professor whose lab performed the isotopic analysis, said in a press release. "It has gone from a two-dimensional disaster to a three-dimensional catastrophe." USF spokeswoman Vickie Chachere added that the researchers are preparing to submit their report for publication.

An oft-used method for determining the origins of geochemical samples provided the smoking gun. In this method, known as compound-specific isotope analysis, the carbon-isotope ratios of hydrocarbons in oil give unique signatures related to the compounds' source and history. The USF analysis was made possible after BP agreed to provide samples of oil from the well for comparison.

Christopher T. Yarnes, an engineer at the University of California, Davis, Stable Isotope Facility, notes that compound-specific isotope analysis is a useful method for comparing the sources of geochemical samples. However, he says, the accuracy of the method "depends on knowing variations between sites and depths."

Also on July 23, the National Oceanographic & Atmospheric Administration released a peer-reviewed report detailing the location and size of the plumes. Although scientists had predicted that plumes would form after the spill, such plumes have been difficult to locate and characterize.

Using fluorescence spectroscopy, which detects organic substances, NOAA researchers found evidence for oil in water at more than 200 stations within a few dozen miles of the Deepwater Horizon well. Their results show that the plumes are between 3,300 and 4,300 feet deep. In these same areas, the group also found reduced levels of dissolved oxygen, which is vital for marine organisms.

Since the April 20 Deepwater Horizon well explosion, which killed 11 workers, millions of gallons of crude oil have gushed into the Gulf of Mexico. Earlier this month, BP workers placed a cap on the broken well pipe. The company hopes the cap will remain intact until the well can be permanently closed off.

With the amount of oil leaking into the Gulf now substantially reduced, scientists report that oil on the water's surface is beginning to dissipate. However, questions remain unanswered about the fate of the subsurface oil plumes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dispersant kept Deepwater Horizon volatiles from surfacing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oil Rose And Then Fell After Deepwater Horizon Disaster 
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fate Of Gulf Oil Spill Methane Reexamined

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE