Rhodia To Spend On Surfactant Plants

Rhodia will invest in specialty surfactants production at its sites in Halifax, England, and University Park, Ill., both of which it acquired 18 months ago with its purchase of McIntyre Group. At the same time, Rhodia will end surfactants production at a facility in Leeds, England, and consolidate output in Halifax. “We are boosting the competiveness of our sites as well as investing for the long term,” says Emmanuel Butstraen, president of Rhodia’s Novecare unit. Rhodia is in the process of acquiring the Chinese surfactants maker Feixiang Chemicals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter