Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Shaking Paves Way To Clean DNA

Nucleic Acid Chemistry: Method purifies by catching desired product in a gel

by Carmen Drahl
July 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

CATCH AND RELEASE
[+]Enlarge
The linker (red) is attached to the DNA via phosphoramidite chemistry, standard in nucleotide coupling.
The linker (red) is attached to the DNA via phosphoramidite chemistry, standard in nucleotide coupling.

Using a polymer commonly used for gel electrophoresis, chemists have developed a simple way to purify synthetic DNA. The technique might be applicable to oligonucleotides in development as antisense drugs for cancer and other diseases.

Typically done by chromatography, DNA purification is a bottleneck in antisense drug development. The method Shiyue Fang and graduate student Suntara Fueangfung of Michigan Technological University have devised relies on shaking and extraction instead. They attach a cleavable linker to their desired DNA during the last step of an automated synthesis. This ensures that incomplete DNAs, which are capped during the synthesis, don't get a linker, Fang explains. Through the linker, the team incorporates their product into a polyacrylamide gel (Org. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ol101316g). Gentle shaking washes impurities away, and then cleaving the linker yields purified DNA.

"The beauty of Fang and Fueangfung's catching-by-polymerization method is that it allows the capture of full-length oligonucleotides from the crude synthesis product without using reverse-phase chromatography or solid-phase extraction cartridges, thus saving time and materials," says nucleic acid expert William H. Pearson of Pearson Chemistry Solutions. But it still doesn't overcome every limitation of established technology, he says. For instance, it still cannot remove sequences where one nucleotide is deleted as a result of incomplete capping, because those will still have a linker.

When the method is scaled up, it could be hard for reagents to access the linker cleavage site, and impurities might become trapped in the gel, says Willi Bannwarth, an expert in oligonucleotide purification at the University of Freiburg, in Germany. Still, "the method is very innovative and differs significantly from all purification strategies out there," he says.

The gel swells in the solvents used to wash away impurities and to cleave the linker, which might help in scaling up the technology, Fang notes. He says his team plans to apply the technique to purifying other biopolymers such as peptides and oligosaccharides.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method makes DNA building blocks on demand
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reaction cascade modifies proteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stepping up gene synthesis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE