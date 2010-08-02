Advertisement

Environment

Solar Photo-Thermal Electrochemistry Demonstrated

A new process uses the full power of the sun--both visible light and thermal heating--to drive electrochemical reactions

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 2, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 31
A new type of solar-energy process that can use the full power of the sun—both visible light and thermal heating—to drive electrochemical reactions is being reported by Stuart Licht of George Washington University and colleagues (J. Phys. Chem. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/jz100829s). Last year, Licht presented the theoretical basis for the solar thermal electrochemical photo process and proposed that it could be a means for mitigating carbon dioxide emissions (J. Phys. Chem. C 2009, 113, 16283). Licht and coworkers have now partially demonstrated the concept by using full-solar-spectrum artificial light in combination with a molten lithium carbonate electrolysis cell. CO2 bubbled into the carbonate reduces to solid carbon on the cell’s electrode. Visible light powers a photovoltaic device that drives the electrochemical reduction of CO2 as the thermal energy heats the system up to as much as 950 °C. The high temperature keeps the carbonate molten and reduces the energy required for the electrolysis. Overall, the system is more energy efficient than photovoltaics or solar thermal processes alone, Licht notes. The solid carbon could be stored or used as a filler material, he says. By adjusting the reaction conditions, CO2 is reduced to CO, Licht adds, which subsequently could be combined with H2 to make transportation fuels and chemical feedstocks.

