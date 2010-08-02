Thermo Plans Japan Biomarker Center

Thermo Fisher Scientific and researchers in Tokyo will open a center focused on biomarker discovery, disease mechanisms, and drug monitoring. Thermo Fisher’s Biomarker Research Initiatives in Mass Spectrometry (BRIMS) Center, in Cambridge, Mass., is collaborating with Tokyo Medical University Hospital professors Toshihide Nishimura and Gyorgy Marko-Varga. Marko-Varga is also a professor at Lund University, in Sweden, and a scientist at AstraZeneca. The Tokyo Biomarker Research Center will be modeled after the BRIMS Center.
