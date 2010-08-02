U Of Michigan Finds Pfizer Site Tenant

The University of Michigan has signed its first commercial tenant for the former Pfizer facility in Ann Arbor, Mich., it purchased last year for $108 million. BoroPharm, a boron chemical development and manufacturing business started in 2005 by two Michigan State University professors, has already moved into a specialized, freestanding chemical production building on the site. The university is looking for other companies to move into the 174-acre complex while also considering how its own researchers and students can use the facilities.
