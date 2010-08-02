Six companies will receive a total of $106 million from the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act of 2009 to develop processes that use carbon dioxide as a raw material. Novomer, for example, will get $18.4 million to work with Albemarle and Eastman Kodak on its process for converting CO2 into carbonate polymers. Calera will receive $19.9 million to advance its process for mineralizing CO2 into construction materials. And Alcoa will get $12.0 million to develop technology for converting CO2 into carbonates and bicarbonates using an enzyme catalyst. The six companies will contribute $156 million in matching funds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter