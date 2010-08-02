Advertisement

People

U.S. Wins Gold

Chemistry Olympiad: Team earns two gold medals, a silver, and a bronze; China takes first place

by Linda Wang
August 2, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 31
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Natalia White
Siegenfeld (from left), Lu, Sikder, and Li celebrate their achievements.
The U.S. team had one of its strongest performances in years at the 42nd International Chemistry Olympiad, which took place in Tokyo on July 19–28. The high school team took home two gold medals, a silver, and a bronze.

Team China placed first overall, winning four gold medals, and one of its members, Xianghang Shangguan, received the top individual score.

Colin Lu of Vestal, N.Y., and Alexander Siegenfeld of New Haven, Conn., both received gold medals. Richard Li of Clarksville, Md., won a silver medal, and Utsarga Sikder of Monmouth Junction, N.J., earned a bronze.

“We’re thrilled with their performance,” says Kimberly Gardner, head mentor for the U.S. team and an associate professor of chemistry at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo. “They were a very strong group going into this competition, and I think they set a very good example for chemistry education in the U.S.”

The U.S. achievement is significant because the last time the U.S. team won two gold medals was in Groningen, the Netherlands, in 2002. Last year, in Cambridge, England, the U.S. team earned a gold medal and three silvers. The American Chemical Society is the primary sponsor of the U.S. team.

Nearly 270 students from 68 countries vied for medals in this year’s competition. Olympiad organizers awarded a total of 32 gold medals, 58 silver medals, and 86 bronze medals.

Other Asian countries also excelled in this year’s competition. Thailand and South Korea each earned three gold medals and a silver. Host country Japan earned two gold medals and two silvers.

During the competition, participants took two five-hour exams that tested their knowledge of chemistry and their lab skills. Students also toured local attractions and participated in cultural activities in and around Tokyo.

Next year’s International Chemistry Olympiad will take place in Ankara, Turkey. The U.S. will host the competition in 2012 at the University of Maryland, College Park.

