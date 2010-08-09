Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Again Appeals Leadscope Case

Intellectual Property: Society and amicus partners will seek a decision from the Ohio Supreme Court

by William G. Schulz
August 9, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Supreme Court of Ohio
Chambers of the Ohio Supreme Court
Credit: Supreme Court of Ohio
Chambers of the Ohio Supreme Court

The American Chemical Society has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Ohio over the intellectual property dispute it has now lost twice—first in a 2008 jury trial and then in an appeals court decision handed down in June—against Leadscope, Inc., a Columbus, Ohio-based chemical informatics company (C&EN, June 17, Latest News ). Amicus briefs have been filed by the Ohio State Bar Association, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio Manufacturers' Association, and the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants.

The legal battle stretches back to 2002, when ACS brought suit against Leadscope and three former ACS employees who founded the company: Paul E. Blower Jr., Wayne P. Johnson, and Glenn J. Myatt. All three had worked in ACS's Chemical Abstracts Service Division.

In the original suit, ACS alleged that the defendants improperly used ACS's intellectual property to develop, patent, and market Leadscope software products. The jury found against ACS on these claims.

At the same time, the Leadscope defendants filed a counterclaim against ACS, charging malicious litigation in filing its suit, defamation, tortious interference with business relations, unfair competition, and deceptive trade practices. The lower court found in favor of Leadscope on all but the last of the counterclaims. An Ohio appeals court affirmed the jury's decision on all of these matters.

In its appeal to the high court, ACS is not seeking a reversal of the jury's decision on its original claim. Rather, it would like the court to consider constitutional questions the society says are raised by the jury's decision on the counterclaims by Leadscope.

It is uncertain whether the Ohio Supreme Court will now take the case or when it will make that decision. If the high court does not accept the case, ACS will immediately be on the hook to Leadscope and its three founders for some $40 million in compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorneys' fees and court costs. The judgment is one of the largest for defamation ever handed down in the Ohio courts.

"Although ACS does not seek to prolong this litigation or its costs needlessly, ACS believes that further review by the Ohio Supreme Court of the substantial judgment that has been entered against ACS is warranted," the society said in a statement. "To the knowledge of ACS, there has never before been a case where an Ohio court has awarded damages based upon a theory of 'malicious litigation.'"

The Ohio state constitutional issues ACS and its amicus partners would like the high court to address on appeal, therefore, are: the standard under which a party may be found liable for bringing a lawsuit and whether ACS was properly found liable for defamation on the basis of two statements it made related to the litigation.

Attorneys for Leadscope at the Squire Sanders Law firm could not be reached for comment at C&EN's deadline.

           

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow petition rejected in Nova polymer case
ACS And Leadscope Settle Case
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Qualified Victory For ACS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE