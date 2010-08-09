Monitoring Greenhouse Gases
Academia and government are avid purchasers of greenhouse gas measurement tools, but industry is slow to catch on
August 9, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 32
The fate of spilled oil in the Gulf rests with the hydrocarbon-digesting microorganisms colonizing underwater plumes
FDA ramps up efforts to ensure the analytical, clinical validity of diagnostics created and used by single labs
Over the past year, women have made slow but steady progress in the U.S. chemical industry’s upper crust
U.S. science envoys highlight science education as a high-impact area for U.S. aid to Muslim nations
China’s flagship high-tech park hosts a surprising concentration of major R&D facilities
A fragment-based approach homes in on an inhibitor, even though the corresponding protein's structure is unavailable to help