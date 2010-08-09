Monitoring Greenhouse Gases

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8832cov_picarrocxd_opt.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8832cov_picarrocxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 9, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 32

Academia and government are avid purchasers of  greenhouse gas measurement tools, but industry is slow to catch on

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 32
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Monitoring Greenhouse Gases

Academia and government are avid purchasers of  greenhouse gas measurement tools, but industry is slow to catch on

Microbes To The Rescue

The fate of spilled oil in the Gulf rests with the hydrocarbon-digesting microorganisms colonizing underwater plumes

Lab-Developed Tests Come Under Fire

FDA ramps up efforts to ensure the analytical, clinical validity of diagnostics created and used by single labs

  • Business

    Women In Industry

    Over the past year, women have made slow but steady progress in the U.S. chemical industry’s upper crust

  • Policy

    Science Diplomacy

    U.S. science envoys highlight science education as a high-impact area for U.S. aid to Muslim nations

  • Business

    Zhangjiang Attracts The World’s R&D

    China’s flagship high-tech park hosts a surprising concentration of major R&D facilities

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Inhibitor Targets Glycoprotein Of Unknown Structure

A fragment-based approach homes in on an inhibitor, even though the corresponding protein's structure is unavailable to help

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Pay-What-You-Want Psychology, Margarita Science

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT